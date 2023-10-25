Indiana Pacers start road to All-Star 2024 with Wednesday’s season opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers will start the road to All-Star 2024 with Wednesday’s season opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers have some momentum — and some high expectations — heading into the game against the Washington Wizards.

Fans can expect players like Myles Turner and 2023 NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton — both of whom inked new deals with the Pacers this year — to lead the team, says Danny Lopez, vice president of external affairs and corporate communication for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, told News 8.

Haliburton is fresh off a 4th-place finish with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the team hopes to capitalize on his international experience.

“It’s an athletic team, there’s a lot of cohesion,” Lopez said. “There’s a lot of chemistry in the locker room. They’re going to get up and down. It’s athletic and I think fans are really going to enjoy the product.”

This season, everyone will have their sights set on Indianapolis, which will host the 2024 All-Star Game in February. It’s Indy’s second-ever NBA All-Star Game and its first since 1985.

City leaders and team executives like Ebony Armstrong, the director of events, activations, and venues for PS&E are excited to show off that Indy has more to offer than just sports.

“We want to make sure that people know that we have an incredible music scene,” Armstrong said. “As you can see with the Bicentennial Plaza, we have an incredible art scene. So there’s so much that we’ll be able to show the globe.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will be in town for Wednesday’s game. He and the Pacers are poised to announce more details on the All-Star Game on Thursday morning.

“This is the first time the NBA Commissioner has been here for opening night,” Armstrong said. “We’re excited; he’s going to be providing a lot of exciting All-Star announcements…We can’t wait to have him here.”

Doors open at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 6 p.m., with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets and find out more.