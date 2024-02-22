NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talks Indianapolis, Tyrese Haliburton, and more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NBA All-Star Game weekend wrapped up on Sunday night with the NBA All-Star Game inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Eastern Conference All-Stars beat the Western Conference All-Stars 211-186 in the highest scoring game in All-Star history.

The game signified the end of a busy weekend for the Circle City, which got to showcase itself to the entire basketball world.

“The last time we had an All-Star Game here (Indianapolis) preceded my time in the NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “That was back in 1985, but since then, I’ve been here for NCAA Championships. I’ve been here for a Super Bowl, and you guys know how to do it here.”

Silver spoke one-on-one with News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff at a NBA Cares All-Star Legacy Project last Thursday at Christamore House in Indianapolis.

“For us, for the NBA, to come in, to have a community that works so well with organizations like ours, it makes it easier,” Silver said. “But also, it ultimately it allows us to make this much more impactful by being able to add other events and involve more people in the community.”

Silver talked about not only the impact in the community, but also about some of the things that made the All-Star Weekend unique in Indianapolis.

One of the most notable things was the use of a LED court for events inside Lucas Oil Stadium this past weekend.

“We tested it with the players and their players association to make sure they had proper traction and it wasn’t going lead to slipping or anything like that,” Silver said. “But it leads to unlimited opportunities.”

It was the first time that the league has ever utilized an LED glass court.

“It’s an LED court that you can turn into anything you want,” Silver said. “You can have special shots for shooting. I can imagine ultimately for training and other things. Think about those courts we had for the In-Season Tournament if you could. With the click of a mouse, you can completely change the floor. So, it’s really exciting to me.”

Silver said that’s one of things he really likes about the Pacers organization because it’s always “game for everything,” which included being willing to try out the new LED court at Lucas Oil Stadium this past weekend.

While speaking with Silver, Chernoff also asked him about Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was an Eastern Conference All-Star this past weekend.

“I’m a big fan of his personally,” Silver said. “And I think he’s going to continue to have a great career in the league.”

Haliburton ultimately scored 32 points in the East’s win over the West Sunday night.

Haliburton was also part of Team Pacers, along with Pacers center Myles Turner and Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, which won the Skills Competition Saturday night.