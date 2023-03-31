Pacers player’s trading card shatters all-time record
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers player’s rookie card is breaking records in the trading card industry.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s autographed 2020 Panini Flawless Logoman rookie card sold for $150,000 Wednesday night to become his highest trading card of all time.
The card was sold through PWCC, the largest trading card marketplace in the world.
Haliburton’s card is a 1/1, which means it is the only copy ever made. The card features Tyrese Haliburton’s autograph and an official NBA Logoman game-worn jersey patch from the star’s rookie season with the Sacramento Kings.
This record is set as Haliburton wraps up his first All-Star season. He is one of three players in the league this season to average at least 20 points and 10 assists – both careers highs for Haliburton. He is the only one of those three players to shoot at least 40 percent of three-pointers for the first time in NBA history according to Pacers blog 8.9.