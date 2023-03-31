Pacers player’s trading card shatters all-time record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers player’s rookie card is breaking records in the trading card industry.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s autographed 2020 Panini Flawless Logoman rookie card sold for $150,000 Wednesday night to become his highest trading card of all time.

The card was sold through PWCC, the largest trading card marketplace in the world.

Back of Haliburton’s card (Photo provided/PWCC Marketplace) Front of Haliburton’s card (Photo provided/PWCC Marketplace)

Haliburton’s card is a 1/1, which means it is the only copy ever made. The card features Tyrese Haliburton’s autograph and an official NBA Logoman game-worn jersey patch from the star’s rookie season with the Sacramento Kings.

This record is set as Haliburton wraps up his first All-Star season. He is one of three players in the league this season to average at least 20 points and 10 assists – both careers highs for Haliburton. He is the only one of those three players to shoot at least 40 percent of three-pointers for the first time in NBA history according to Pacers blog 8.9.