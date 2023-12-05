Photos: Check out pregame scene ahead of Pacers vs. Celtics
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Boston Celtics in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Pacers are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the tournament after a perfect 4-0 record in the group stage.
See pictures of the pregame warmups as Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and the Pacers host Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics!
