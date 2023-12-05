Photos: Check out pregame scene ahead of Pacers vs. Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton warming up ahead of the Indiana Pacers' In-Season Tournament game against the Boston Celtics (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Boston Celtics in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pacers are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference for the tournament after a perfect 4-0 record in the group stage.

See pictures of the pregame warmups as Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and the Pacers host Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics!

