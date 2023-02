Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton chosen for NBA All-Star team

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a 3-point basket by Buddy Hield during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been named to the reserve squad of the NBA All-Star team.

The game will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 as Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Pacers say in a news release that Haliburton is the 15th named to an NBA All-Star team.

Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft reserves to their teams in a pregame event.

The 2024 All-Star game will be Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.