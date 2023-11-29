Colts’ Michael Pittman Jr. is having a career year, and his teammates are taking notice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. might have had his best game of the season, catching 10 passes for 107 yards in the Colts 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pittman Jr. is currently putting on the best year of his four-year career, with 76 catches, 784 yards, and 3 touchdowns through the first 11 games of the season.

The former second-round pick is on pace for 117 receptions and over 1,200 yards. No Colt has eclipsed the 100-catch mark since Reggie Wayne in 2012.

Even after a stellar game on Sunday, the former USC star still felt like he could’ve done more.

“I feel like there wasn’t anything special,” Pittman Jr. said to News 8 Sports Reporter Andrew Chernoff. “It was just a grind-it-out game from start to finish. We’ve got to find ways to put more points up, but hey, we won, and that is all that really matters.”

Meanwhile, Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen gave glowing reviews on Pittman’s role with the Horseshoe.

“I love his tenacity, and the way he plays the game is awesome,” Steichen said. “When we need a big play, he’s the guy that makes it for us. When you have a player like him and you know that the ball is getting thrown to him in clutch situations, and he finds a way to get open and make a play – it’s big time. It says a lot about him, his character, his preparation, and his playmaking ability.”

The offense has seen a lot of change throughout the season, with injuries throughout the quarterback, running back, tight end, and offensive line positions, but Pittman Jr. has been consistently putting up numbers, something that Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew can appreciate.

“He’s awesome man. He’s making tough catches, he’s doing a lot of the dirty work for our offense,” Minshew said to News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun. “For him to go out and have a game like he did last week is awesome. We need to continue to try to find different ways to get him the ball because he just keeps coming down with it.”

Josh Downs, the Colts third-round pick at wide receiver, has been having an excellent year in his rookie season. The North Carolina product has given Pittman Jr. plenty of credit for his own success.

“Michael Pittman is an excellent player, a real dog out there,” Downs said. “He’s keeping me composed sometimes when I need it. He’s been there, he’s done it for a few years, and when I’m making plays, he’s here supporting me, so I appreciate him a lot, and he’s a great player. He’s got great hands, good route running, he’s a dog out there.”

Pittman Jr. and the Colts have a road trip to Nashville in store when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

Pittman Jr. had five catches for 52 yards in a 23-16 home win over the Titans in week 5, and is looking for an even better game against the AFC South rival this weekend.

