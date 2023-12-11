Colts’ tight ends are bright spot in loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) scores a touchdown with Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) defending during the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On a day with few positives, the Indianapolis Colts tight ends were one of them. Mo Alie-Cox scored the only offensive touchdown in the second quarter, getting the Colts on the board.

“We went over the look in film. We knew the linebacker was down, so we knew if he stepped up, I would be open,” Alie-Cox said. “It was a little more difficult than the practice look because he wasn’t as low, but Gardner just trusted me, threw it up, and I just made the play.”

“It’s awesome! Great to see!” fellow tight end Will Mallory said. “When any of the tight ends get in the end zone, it’s great to see. Happy for him. Hopefully he’ll get some more of those in the future.”

Alie-Cox was not the only one hearing his name on the PA system at Paycor Stadium. Rookie Will Mallory had his best game since Week 1: Five catches, 46 yards. It also goes down as a single-game career-high for receptions.

“Whatever the limited snaps I get, I want to go in there and try to make a play,” Mallory said. “I want to do whatever I can to help, so there’s a lot I can keep working on, but just whenever I get in there, I want to help the team, so just keep improving.”

The Colts fifth-round draft pick from Miami is seeing more and more action. He’s been on and off the injury report, but now he’s coming into his own. That’s evident on the field.

“His confidence, you can see he’s getting more game experience, more and more plays. Coaches are trusting him more. Most importantly, he’s trusting in himself, in his speed, and what he can do out there. Today, he got a lot more opportunities,” Alie-Cox said. “Ball came his way and he caught every one. Sky’s the limit for him, man, he’s very special.”

“They prepare the right way during practice. They make plays during practice. Today was one of those days where their numbers got called and they stepped up and did their jobs,” said running back Zack Moss.

The Colts will need the tight ends to keep cooking these last four games of the season.