Colts training camp kicks off Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Football fans, rejoice! The start of training camp for the Indianapolis Colts is less than a week away.

The team is busy preparing for camp, which kicks off Wednesday at Grant Park Sports Campus in Westfield, says Stephanie Pemberton, the team’s vice president of marketing.

“We are so excited to be back at Grand Park. We’re going to have a fully normal training camp, pre-COVIDexperience for our fans, which is gonna be a lot of fun,” Pemberton said.

Fans will have several chances to see the team in action. Sixteen practice sessions, including practices with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 17 and 18, will be open to the public.

Pemberton says that a fan-favorite event is returning to training camp this year: player autograph sessions.

“We’re bringing back autograph sessions after practice. I know fans missed that opportunity to really connect up close and personal with our players at practices and so we’re gonna be bringing those back.”

Colts City is also back this year, and it’s sure to be a popular destination for Colts fans of all ages. It will feature a PLAY 60 Kids Zone with football drills and a 40-yard dash, a beer garden for adults, music from DJ Gno, and appearances by Colts mascot Blue and the Colts Cheerleaders.

Several theme days are planned, including Kids Day, Give Back Sunday, and Salute to Service military appreciation day, according to Pemberton.

“We’ve got Kids Day next week, where we’re actually gonna be unveiling a partnership with Marvel — so if you’re into superheroes that’ll be a great day to come out! We’ve got Salute to Service, where we’re going to be honoring military members and their families and offering some extra perks for them,” Pemberton said.

Admission to Colts training camp is free and tickets can be picked up online.

Visit the team’s website for more information.