Correctly guess the Colts’ regular season schedule and win $1 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who wants to be a millionaire? Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is again offering $1 million to the fan who accurately predicts the team’s regular season schedule.

“Colts Nation has the best fans in the world, so I truly hope I’ll have the chance to open up the checkbook and help our winner start off the season in style,” Irsay said in a release.

The “Million Dollar Schedule Challenge” opened at 10 a.m. Monday and will run through Tuesday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m.

Here are the Colts’ opponents for the 2024-25 regular season:

Home: Bears, Bills, Dolphins, Jags, Lions, Steelers, Texans, Titans

Bears, Bills, Dolphins, Jags, Lions, Steelers, Texans, Titans Away: Broncos, Giants, Jags, Jets, Packers, Patriots, Texans, Titans, Vikings

Only one entry per contestant is allowed.

Jim Irsay’s Million Dollar Schedule Challenge is open now! (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

How to enter

Fans may enter at Colts.com/win. No purchase is necessary to enter the contest or claim the prize.

Once fans open the challenge on a desktop or mobile device, they will be able to click and place Colts 2024 opponent tiles in order to build their schedule.

If a contestant correctly predicts each week’s opponent, as well as the bye week, Irsay will award the winner $1 million.

If multiple contestants submit the correct schedule, the finalists will be contacted and a random drawing will determine the winner.

If no one predicts the entire schedule correctly, the contestant with the most accurate prediction will win a VIP Home Opener Prize, including all-expenses paid travel, hotel, tickets, sideline passes, sideline merchandise and concession credit.

If multiple contestants submit an accurate schedule, a random draw will determine the winner.

The contest winner will be notified following the official release of the NFL schedule in May.

Visit the team’s website for more details.