Reports: Anthony Richardson, Colts agree to four-year deal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract.
Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and Colts agreed on a 4-year, $33.99 million deal that is fully guaranteed. The deal includes a $21.72 million signing bonus that will also be paid upfront, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Colts players report to training camp on Tuesday at Westfield’s Grand Park.
