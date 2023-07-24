Reports: Anthony Richardson, Colts agree to four-year deal

Anthony Richardson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson have reportedly agreed to a four-year contract.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and Colts agreed on a 4-year, $33.99 million deal that is fully guaranteed. The deal includes a $21.72 million signing bonus that will also be paid upfront, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Colts and No. 4 overall pick QB Anthony Richardson have agreed to terms on his 4-year, $33.99M fully guaranteed deal that includes a $21.72M signing bonus paid 100% upfront. Deal done by agent @djackson_legacy.

Colts players report to training camp on Tuesday at Westfield’s Grand Park.

