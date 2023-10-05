The mentality of the Colts secondary after Dallis Flowers’ season-ending injury

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: Dallis Flowers #33 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts secondary lost a key piece to its group on Sunday when cornerback Dallis Flowers went down with an injury during the team’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen then revealed on Monday that Flowers tore his Achilles, ending his season.

“Any time someone gets hurt – I mean, I have a ton of respect for Dallis (Flowers), the way he plays,” Steichen said on Wednesday. “But those guys have rallied around him. Obviously, I had good conversations with him, and his teammates. That’s a tough deal. It’s a tough deal because he is a competitor but it’s going to be next guy stepping up.”

That’s the mentality the team’s secondary is taking heading into this Sunday’s game against the Titans.

“To lose a guy like Dallis – just seeing the way he works every, single day, it’s heartbreaking,” Colts cornerback JuJu Brents said. “It actually is. We’re going to be there for him, but now, it’s ‘next man up’ mentality.”

Flowers started all four games for the Colts this season. He finishes his 2023-24 season with 15 total tackles and three passes defended. Flowers was also the team’s primary kick returner.

“It hurts seeing our guy down on the ground,” Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “And obviously knowing how bad it was. He couldn’t put pressure on his foot. But we’ve all rallied behind Dallis. And we’ll be doing a lot of his celebration this season.”

As a result of his season-ending injury, the Colts had to update their unofficial depth chart for this week’s game against the Titans:

CB : JuJu Brents

: JuJu Brents FS : Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow SS : Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross N : Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown CB: Jaylon Jones OR Darrell Baker Jr.

Flowers was originally signed by the Colts in May of 2022 as an undrafted free agent.