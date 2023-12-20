Two Colts players suspended for rest of regular season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 29: Rashid Shaheed #22 of the New Orleans Saints catches a touchdown pass while Tony Brown #38 of the Indianapolis Colts pursues during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie were both suspended for the season on Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Add two more names to the list of Indianapolis Colts players who have been suspended this season.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown — both who have seen a majority of their playing time this season on special teams — have been placed on the reserve/suspended list for what the Colts called “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The suspension is three games a piece, which means both players won’t see game time before the end of the regular season.

It’s not clear what exactly the players did to warrant the suspensions.

This news comes after both McKenzie and Brown were listed as healthy scratches for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both have the chance to return in the postseason if the Colts hold on to a playoff spot. Currently, the Horseshoe has the seventh seed in the AFC’s playoff picture.

There’s still a possibility for the Colts to win the AFC South title. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans also have 8-6 records like the Colts, which means the Texans’ trip to Indy on New Year’s Eve could be the deciding factor in the division.

The Colts travel to Atlanta this week to face the Falcons on Christmas Eve before returning for two final home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.

