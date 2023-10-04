‘We’ll see’: Colts’ Shane Steichen on Jonathan Taylor’s status for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke on Wednesday and was noncommittal on whether star running back Jonathan Taylor would be on the field this Sunday.

However, he did say that the former all-pro will be on the practice field this afternoon for the Colts’ walkthrough.

Steichen decided to turn Wednesday’s full practice into a simple walkthrough in an effort to keep the players fresh after back-to-back overtime games, including Sunday’s 29-23 loss to the Rams.

As for Taylor, Steichen said that he would be on the field today, but wouldn’t say if the star running back will be suiting up this coming Sunday.

When asked if two full practices are enough to get Taylor ready to play against the Titans, Steichen said, “We’ll see.”

“We will see how practice goes with the walkthrough today and the practice on Thursday and Friday to see where he is at,” Steichen said. “Guys are competitors and want to play football, and he is excited to be back with this team.”

The Colts will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. for a matchup against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

