Indianapolis Indians announce charity event coming to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians announced Tuesday that tickets are now on sale for SWING, the first charity event in the 27-year history of Victory Field.

The SWING charity event, set to take place on September 29, encourages guests to don their best 1930s sport coats, suspenders, and tailored blouses, and go back in time to when baseball’s popularity was on the rise.

The event will give guests the opportunity to enjoy food and drink from dozens of local restaurants, while also walking the red carpet, snapping photos at photobooths, participating in a virtual reality home run derby, and dancing to live music under the stadium lights from 7-11 p.m.

“The Indians and Indianapolis Indians Charities are excited for the first edition of SWING this September, a signature charity event that will give guests an experience unlike any other at Victory Field,” Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing, said in a statement.

“With many local restaurants and bars highlighted, VIP spaces throughout the ballpark, and the chance to dance on the field, guests will have a good time for a good cause, raising funds for Indianapolis Indians Charities,” Zawacki said.

All proceeds will go towards benefitting the Indianapolis Indians Charities to help fund its 2024 grant recipients and nonprofit partners.

Premium tickets are on sale for $250, and VIP tickets are on sale for $425. For more information on what the Indians have in store for SWING, visit their website.