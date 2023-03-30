WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 to broadcast Indy Eleven games for the 10th consecutive year

INDIANAPOLIS – March 30, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that the stations will be the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the tenth year in a row. Fans of Indiana’s Team will have an over-the-air option to watch all 20 matches this year, including the 17 home games at IUPUI Carroll Stadium.

For the first time ever, WISH-TV’s statewide local sports clearance will broadcast the games to WHME 46 in South Bend and WLMO 2 in Fort Wayne. Four Indy Eleven games will air on WISH-TV and 16 will broadcast on MyINDY-TV 23, and the full game schedule can be found here.

“WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are proud to continue to bring professional USL Championship soccer to the homes of more Indiana viewers than ever before,” said McCoy. “The partnership with Indy Eleven demonstrates our commitment to focusing on family and community through a local sports line-up.”

To prepare for the season, WISH-TV will air “Countdown to Kickoff: Indy Eleven” tonight at 6:30 p.m. The broadcast schedule begins this weekend on MyINDY-TV 23 with the Eleven’s 2023 home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

“Our goal has always been to serve as Indiana’s Team, and thanks to Circle City Broadcasting more Hoosiers than ever before will be able to watch and follow their Indy Eleven,” said Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven President and CEO. “The club and our fans know they are watching the premier local broadcast in the USL Championship when they turn on an Indy Eleven game, and we look forward to WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23 delivering those once again in 2023.”

Another pair of Indy Eleven “originals” – the on-air duo of play-by-play man Greg Rakestraw and color analyst Brad Hauter – are also set to return for their tenth season together in the broadcast booth. In addition, Tupelo Raycom – A Gray Television Company will handle game day broadcast production for a ninth consecutive year.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.

