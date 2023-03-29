Indy Eleven home match tickets on sale now

Single-game tickets for all 17 Indy Eleven home matches this season are on sale now starting at $15! ⚽

This is one of the many options for seats at the Carroll Stadium including:

o Indy Eleven’s 2023 Season Ticket Membership, including the lowest ticket costs and exclusive perks such as meet-the-team events and free season tickets for the Eleven’s USL W League women’s team

o Specially priced group tickets for parties of 10 or more, featuring access to exclusive fan experiences on the field

o A variety of Hospitality options that include Premium Suites, Field Suites, updated Fieldside Patios, and new East Deck availability

o 2023 Flex Vouchers, which can be redeemed for any combination of home matches at Carroll Stadium throughout the season (minimum purchase of six vouchers)

You can click here to learn more about ticket options.