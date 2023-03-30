Rapid fire questions with Indy Eleven

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven men’s soccer team will host the Las Vegas Lights on Saturday for the home opener in the 2023 season.

That and all of the team’s matches will air on either WISH-TV or sister station MyINDY-TV 23.

The starting 11 looks a lot different this season, with seven or eight new faces making the starting lineup in the first few games.

To get Indy Eleven fans ready for the new season, News 8 asked the biggest names the tough questions, including “What superpower would you want?” and “Do you prefer singing or dancing?”

The Boys in Blue host their first home game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium on the Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis campus.

Indy Eleven 2023 TV schedule

* Games and times subject to change without notice

Thursday, March 30: 6:30 p.m., season preview special on WISH-TV

7 p.m., Detroit City FC, MyINDY-TV 23. Saturday, Oct. 14: 8:30 p.m., at San Antonio FC, MyINDY-TV 23.