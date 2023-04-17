Kyle Kirkwood reflects on first career IndyCar victory

Long Beach, Ca. (WISH) – Kyle Kirkwood will remember this weekend forever.

The Andretti Autosport driver picked up his first career NTT IndyCar Series victory on Sunday afternoon in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

“It’s incredible,” said Kirkwood during his appearance on SportsLocker Sunday. “I haven’t really gotten a ton of time to really soak it in yet.”

Victory lane is the place 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WBTeFvz7XF — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) April 16, 2023

Kirkwood held off his Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean to get the victory.

Defending Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson finished in third place.

Kirkwood’s victory capped off a weekend in which he also captured his first career IndyCar pole.

Click on the video above to watch News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff go one-on-one with Kirkwood.