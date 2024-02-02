Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announces driver lineup for 2024 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports has announced its lineup for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who won the 2014 Indy 500, will pilot the No. 23 Chevrolet, while Conor Daly, a Noblesville native, will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet.

Hunter-Reay raced for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing during last year’s Indy 500, finishing in 11th place. The 2012 IndyCar Series champion has raced in 15 previous runnings of the Indy 500.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing since joining them in 2023,” Hunter-Reay said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to be back and ready to build on where we left off last year. We had a very strong showing at the 500 last year and if it were not for a failed front wing adjuster early in the race, I truly feel we would have been fighting in the top-5 to the finish. With the latest car regulation changes, we will certainly have our work cut out for us and we’re eager for the challenge ahead. The passion and dedication of this team are truly inspiring, and I am confident that together we can achieve success at the greatest spectacle in racing.”

Meanwhile, Daly will be looking to qualify for his 11th Indy 500 this May. He finished in 8th place during last year’s event with Ed Carpenter Racing, his second straight top 10 finish at the Indy 500.

“When Dennis first called me, he told me he believed I could win the Indy 500 and all he wanted going into 2024 was the best chance to win as a team,” Daly said in a press release. “As a driver, what more could you want? I’m extremely thankful for the belief that Dennis has in me and the chance to drive one of his cars at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. To be teamed up with a champion like Ryan (Hunter-Reay) as well I believe truly makes us a threat in the month of May. I love the team Dennis has built already and getting to know the guys at the shop has been a true pleasure. I cannot wait to hit the ground running at the test in April!”

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 26.