NASCAR Xfinity Series zooming to the CW Network in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CW Network and affiliate WISH-TV will become the exclusive broadcast home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in September, roughly five months earlier than originally planned.

NASCAR and The CW reached a seven-year broadcast agreement last summer that was set to begin in 2025.

Instead, The CW will broadcast the final eight races of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series — including the final seven Xfinity Playoff races — this fall.

Live coverage begins on Friday, Sept. 20 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The series continues through the fall, culminating with the Xfinity Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, Nov. 9.

All of the races will be produced by NBC Sports, with Rick Allen serving as lead race announcer alongside analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

Starting in 2025, The CW Network will broadcast 33 live NASCAR Xfinity Series races annually, along

with practice and qualifying events each weekend. The partnership runs through the 2031 NASCAR season.

“We can’t wait to give racing fans an early preview of all the exciting action the NASCAR Xfinity Series has to offer on The CW and we look forward to establishing the network as a new destination for live motorsports,” Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network said in a release.

Many current NASCAR stars cut their teeth in the Xfinity Series, including former Cup Series champions Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch.

Below are the start times for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races airing on The CW. All times are eastern.

Race start times subject to change.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Bristol Motor Speedway

7:00 p.m. Pre-race coverage

7:30 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Kansas Speedway

3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage

4:00 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Talladega Superspeedway

3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage

4:00 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, OCT. 12

The Charlotte Roval

3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage

4:00 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7:00 p.m. Pre-race coverage

7:30 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Homestead-Miami Speedway

3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage

4:00 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, NOV. 2

Martinsville Speedway

3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage

4:00 p.m. Race start

SATURDAY, NOV. 9 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

7:00 p.m. Pre-race coverage

7:30 p.m. Race start