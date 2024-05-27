Ready for 2025 Indy 500? Ticket renewals start, logo revealed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday reminded 2024 race fans to renew their tickets for the 2025 Indianapolis 500 by June 17.

The speedway also noted that prices for the 2025 race will rise in the fall, and the same will happen in 2025 just before other events at the track.

Renewals and upgrades for the race, the Grand Prix, and other events surrounding the Indy 500 at the track can be done online, by calling 317-492-6700, or by visiting the speedway’s ticket office. The website also offers information for first-time buyers to apply for 2025 tickets.

Also on Monday, the track also shared its 2025 race logo, inspired by the green flag.

A news release from IMS provided background on the 2025 logo.

“The 2025 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge logo is inspired by the green flag, which signifies the start of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ each year. The green flag was first used to start the field for the Indianapolis 500 in 1930 and has been a recognized symbol of the speed and exhilaration of 33 cars crossing the Yard of Bricks on their way to history ever since. “The logo is the latest iteration of a series that began in 2019 with Gainbridge’s inaugural sponsorship. Surrounded by the identifiable gold of the Wing & Wheel, the inside of the logo boasts a rich emerald green for the first time. The words ‘Indy 500’ are presented in the iconic slanted font. “The Icon Series logos celebrate the iconography of the 500-Mile Race. Since 2019, the logo has featured the bricks, the checkered flag, the Pagoda, the winner’s wreath, the famed oval and Victory Podium.”

The track also announced Monday that, at $18,456,000, the 2024 race purse record was shattered for a third consecutive year. Josef Newgarden earned more than $4.2 million, a record for a race winner. That included a $440,000 rollover bonus for earning back-to-back wins.