NCAA Final Four bubble won’t be easy, say 2 people who lived in NBA restart bubble

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A proposed NCAA men’s basketball Final Four bubble will be based on what the NBA and WNBA professional leagues did in the summer and this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indiana Pacers weren’t the only Hoosier connections who experienced the NBA restart bubble. Tim Sinclair has been the team’s public-address announcer for the last two years, and Geoff Sherman has been a statistician with the team. They both said they would love to do it again and they love that Indianapolis is being considered as the host site for the NCAA bubble.

“It was a pretty amazing experience,” Sherman said Monday of his work in the NBA bubble in Bay Lake, Florida, at Walt Disney World.

“It got tedious at times, but you knew you were creating history,” Sinclair added.

Sinclair spent nine weeks announcing games between the NBA and WNBA bubbles. The worst part for him was missing his two sons.

“The experience itself, apart from missing them, was great,” Sinclair said. “It got a little ‘Groundhog Day’-ish from time to time because you felt like every single day was the same.”

Sherman is also an IUPUI lecturer. He spent 62 days inside. “I had a lot of fun when I was down there believe it or not,” he said.

Besides the athletes, they’re perhaps the two best people to talk to with the prospect of an NCAA bubble in central Indiana.

“If any city in America is set up for something like this, it’s Indianapolis,” Sinclair said.

“Just having Indianapolis in that equation should tell people what kind of city we are,” Sherman added.

It won’t be easy though.

Instead of 22 NBA teams, there could be 68 collegiate ones, which means more hotel rooms, more testing, more meals and more basketball courts in a place that can’t turn into a closed campus like Disney did.

“In a city that’s not designed to be that way, there’s going to be some more security and logistical challenges,” Sinclair said.

But on the flip side, just 67 games are needed to crown a champion rather than the hundreds that were needed for the pros.

“If that’s the only we can do it, that’s what we need to do,” Sinclair said.

That could make it easier for athletes, too, knowing there’s a much smaller time commitment. Just playing in March Madness could be a powerful motivator for everyone to follow the rules.

“For most people, most players in this tournament, this is what they’ve looked forward to their entire lives,” Sinclair said. “This may be their culminating moment. Some may go on to play in the NBA, but most aren’t.”

If the NCAA comes calling, these two will certainly answer.

“I want to get involved,” Sherman said.

“I hope I get asked to be a part of it. We’ll see,” Sinclair added.

Some of the big questions going forward will be if fans will be allowed as well as the cost.

The NBA bubble was estimated to cost at more than $150 million, about $1.5 million a day. The NCAA bubble would be about three times as large at the very beginning.

