School to put big TV in gym to watch Hagerstown in Little League World Series

The Hagerstown Little League team poses in the dugout ahead of the Little League World Series. (WISH Photo from video)

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A big-screen TV will go up in the local high school gym so fans can watch the Hagerstown team compete Thursday in the Little League World Series.

Kyle Barrentine, superintendent of Nettle Creek Schools in Hagerstown, says doors will open at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the gym in Hagerstown Junior Senior High School. Fans can sit in the bleachers or bring blankets to sit on the gym floor. Children must be accompanied by adults. Fans can enter through the athletics entrance for the free event. Concessions will be for sale.

So no one will miss the game airing on TV at 3 p.m. Thursday, school will be dismissed a few minutes early, the district announced on Facebook. Buses may bring students home from 10-15 minutes earlier than normal.

The Little League team from Hagerstown advanced Thursday night to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In a game at the regional Little League ballpark in Whitestown, Indiana, Hagerstown won 4-3 in extra innings over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky. Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since 2012.

Hagerstown is a town of 1,600 that’s a 70-minute drive east of Indianapolis. The Nettle Creek district has about 1,100 students.