4-H Volunteers at the Heart of the Boone County Fair

Ask any 4-H Fair Board Member, and they might tell you that 4-H is truly the “heart” of local fairs.

On today’s Indy Style, we meet TWO Jr. Fair Board Members – Zach Neff and Makena Jones – who share why being in 4-H involves so much more than what people expect.

Boone County Fair
July 20 – 26 in Lebanon

  1. Boone County 4-H Fair runs July 20-26th. Fair Theme: Go Green, Stay Green #allthings4H
  2. Featured events at the fair this year:
    Outlaw Mud Bog (Saturday, July 20, 5pm) $10
    Touch a Truck – free, Family friendly event (Sunday, July 21 3-6pm)
    Family Day is Tuesday July 23rd with all kinds of free activities for kids, including Steven’s Puppet Show 4 times that day and FamilyMovie night featuring the movie Dumbo at 8pm
    Latting Rodeo: Sponsored by Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Thursday, July 25 7pm) $10
    Friday, July 26th – 4-H Supreme Showmanship and recognition of the 10 Year 4-H members at 5:30pm.

To learn more, visit:

Website: https://fair.boonecounty4h.org/
Facebook: Boone County 4-H Fair https://www.facebook.com/BooneCo4HFair/
Twitter: @BooneCo4HFair https://twitter.com/BooneCo4HFair
Instagram: boonecounty4hin https://www.instagram.com/boonecounty4hin/?hl=en www.boonecounty4h.org

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BOONE COUNTY FAIR

