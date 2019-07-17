4-H Volunteers at the Heart of the Boone County Fair

Ask any 4-H Fair Board Member, and they might tell you that 4-H is truly the “heart” of local fairs.

On today’s Indy Style, we meet TWO Jr. Fair Board Members – Zach Neff and Makena Jones – who share why being in 4-H involves so much more than what people expect.



Boone County Fair

July 20 – 26 in Lebanon

Boone County 4-H Fair runs July 20-26th. Fair Theme: Go Green, Stay Green #allthings4H Featured events at the fair this year:

Outlaw Mud Bog (Saturday, July 20, 5pm) $10

Touch a Truck – free, Family friendly event (Sunday, July 21 3-6pm)

Family Day is Tuesday July 23rd with all kinds of free activities for kids, including Steven’s Puppet Show 4 times that day and FamilyMovie night featuring the movie Dumbo at 8pm

Latting Rodeo: Sponsored by Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Thursday, July 25 7pm) $10

Friday, July 26th – 4-H Supreme Showmanship and recognition of the 10 Year 4-H members at 5:30pm.

To learn more, visit:

Website: https://fair.boonecounty4h.org/

Facebook: Boone County 4-H Fair https://www.facebook.com/BooneCo4HFair/

Twitter: @BooneCo4HFair https://twitter.com/BooneCo4HFair

Instagram: boonecounty4hin https://www.instagram.com/boonecounty4hin/?hl=en www.boonecounty4h.org

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BOONE COUNTY FAIR