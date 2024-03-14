WEATHER BLOG: Stormy Thursday

Two rounds of storms will roll across the Hoosier state on Thursday, bringing with them the possibility for severe weather. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two rounds of storms will roll across the Hoosier state on Thursday, bringing with them the possibility for severe weather.

11:07 AM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lafayette IN, West Lafayette IN and Crawfordsville IN until 11:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/18sMFpVGUx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 14, 2024

11:06 AM

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Hendricks, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, and Tippecanoe County until 11:30 a.m.

11 AM

Time to prepare. A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for central Indiana until 4 pm. The line of showers and storms is showing no signs of weakening at the moment. Wind and hail are the main threats. Quick spin up tornadoes are also possible. pic.twitter.com/8gV3nxiGde — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) March 14, 2024

10:50 AM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Shelburn IN, Farmersburg IN and Hymera IN until 11:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/4NDDPq1MvR — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 14, 2024

10:49 AM

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Indiana until 4 PM EDT.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 4 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/HRTo1mnDeW — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 14, 2024

10:40 AM

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15 AM for:

Fountain County in west central Indiana

Northern Parke County in west central Indiana

Warren County in west central Indiana

Vermillion County in west central Indiana

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Covington, Rockville, Veedersburg, Williamsport, Newport, Attica,

Cayuga, Montezuma, West Lebanon, Dana, Hillsboro, Kingman, Perrysville, Bloomingdale, Marshall, Newtown, Pine Village, Mellott, State Line City, and Wallace.

This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 1 and 23.