WEATHER BLOG: Stormy Thursday

Two rounds of storms will roll across the Hoosier state on Thursday, bringing with them the possibility for severe weather. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two rounds of storms will roll across the Hoosier state on Thursday, bringing with them the possibility for severe weather.

Interactive radar | Latest forecast  | Watches & warnings Wind gusts | Storm Track 8 weather app

11:07 AM

11:06 AM

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Hendricks, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, and Tippecanoe County until 11:30 a.m.

11 AM

10:50 AM

10:49 AM

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Indiana until 4 PM EDT.

10:40 AM

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15 AM for:

  • Fountain County in west central Indiana
  • Northern Parke County in west central Indiana
  • Warren County in west central Indiana
  • Vermillion County in west central Indiana

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Covington, Rockville, Veedersburg, Williamsport, Newport, Attica,
Cayuga, Montezuma, West Lebanon, Dana, Hillsboro, Kingman, Perrysville, Bloomingdale, Marshall, Newtown, Pine Village, Mellott, State Line City, and Wallace.

This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 1 and 23.

