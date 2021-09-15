Weather

A cooler Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few showers and storms linger in southern Indiana Wednesday morning, bringing some heavy rain to the area! The cold front will slide through the state Wednesday and take out the showers and the clouds with it. Right behind it, temperatures will slowly warm to the upper 70s. Lows Wednesday night will fall to the lower to mid-60s.

It should be a dry rest of the week with highs inching to the mid-80s by the end of the week.

Chance of rain arrives Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible at any time with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It looks to dry out Sunday but will still remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. The warmth will continue through early next week with most spots still in the mid-80s through Tuesday. Near seasonal air returns midweek with highs in the lower 80s.