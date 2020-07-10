A few storms Friday with highs in the 80s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few storms to start Friday morning with heavy rain! Expect to see scattered storms through the rest of the morning and early afternoon with no severe weather expected. Highs Friday will cool with everybody in the mid-80s. On Friday night, showers and storms clear out with lows in the upper 60s.

This weekend looks much cooler with decreasing humidity. Saturday will be the better of the two days with highs in the mid-80s with a mainly sunny sky for the good portion of the day. A complex of storms will develop late Saturday night. There could be a few gusty thunderstorms and heavy rain around midnight and through the early morning hours of Sunday. Sunday scattered showers and storms will still be around with highs running even cooler! Most will top out in the lower 80s.

The heat and humidity build for next week with highs rebounding to the upper 80s by early next week. Should be dry for the first half of the week. The 90s return by the end of the week with scattered storm chances.