Beautiful Tuesday ahead of possible light flurries Thursday

by: Stephanie Mead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s with a clear sky! Should be a beautiful afternoon with highs in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine! Lows tonight will fall to the mid 30s. Breezy Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s with more clouds as a cold front approaches the state. Light sprinkles don’t arrive until after Wednesday night.

Thursday behind the cold front highs will plummet to the lower 40s! We could see a few light flurries during the day.

By the end of the week highs will make a quick turn around with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine! This weekend looks even warmer with highs in the lower to mid 60s Saturday with a shower chances. That will spill over into Sunday with highs in the lower 60s with rain chances. Next week temperatures will continue to slip to the lower 50s then 40s by Tuesday.

