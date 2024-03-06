Briefly quiet and cooler

Temperatures briefly cool down before rain returns late week.

Wednesday:

Showers continue to push South and east of central IN. Most of the day will be dry with patchy areas of fog for the morning hours. Temperatures will run a little bit cooler than previous days, but still well above average for this time of year. Highs should hold into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Go Overnight lows dip down to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday:

Thursday should be a very nice day. Expect high pressure to settle in, allowing for partly cloudy conditions and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs top out into the mid and upper 50s.

Friday/Saturday/Sunday:

A large system will roll through central IN late week into the weekend providing A widespread rain event. Expect showers with a few thunderstorms to arrive by Friday afternoon, and heavy rain potential arriving late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Total rainfall should range between one to two inches through the weekend.

Following the rain on Saturday we could have a brief bout of light snow on the back end of this storm system.

Much colder temperatures will settle in for the rest of the weekend with highs near 50 on Saturday, and highs only in the upper 40s for Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Warmer temperatures will slide back into the forecast next week. Highs should return back to the mid 50s on Monday, and highs back to the middle 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 8 to 14 day outlook still looks very mild as we go through the middle and end of the month of March.