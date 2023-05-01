Chilly, damp and windy Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re opening up the month of May with temperatures that are closer to the start of March.

Monday:

Tightly wound up low pressure is hovering to our northeast, bringing widespread cloud cover and a few showers this morning. Expect showers to continue – especially northeast of the Indy metro for much of the day.

In addition, Chilly temperatures and blustery wind gusts of up to 40-50mph are possible through the day. Highs only top out in the middle 40s.

Monday night:

Cloudy, breezy with a few showers possible. Lows fall to the lower 40s.

Tuesday:

Temperatures remain well below average. Expect a few spotty showers through the day. Breezy wind gusts up to 30mph at times. Highs top out in the lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Wednesday remains on the cool side but sky conditions will greatly improve. Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s. Big rebound in temperatures on the way for late week. Highs return to near normal levels, topping out in the upper 60s late in the week. 70s are possible for the weekend!