Weather

Chilly Friday, slightly warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly air has moved back into central Indiana Friday.

Friday:

Clouds with gusty winds to start the morning. Cloud cover should gradually move out today, and winds will diminish this afternoon. Highs top out only in the middle 30s.

Friday night:

Clear and cold temperatures if you’re heading downtown for the Pacers game or the Circle of Lights festivities. Lows fall to the middle 20s.

Saturday:

Daytime hours will remain dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures return closer to average, with highs in the middle 40s.

A weak boundary moving through late Saturday may squeeze out some light rain and/or snow for the evening hours. No accumulation is expected.

8 day forecast:

Quiet pattern heading into next week, with a gradual warming trend. Highs move back to the middle 40s for Tuesday/Wednesday and should make a run to the lower 50s by the end of the week.