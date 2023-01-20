Weather

Cold end to the week

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with feel like temperatures in the teens! We have a efw light flurries around and will stick around from time to time during the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the mid 30s with wind chills in the lower to mid 20s. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 20s.

This weekend will be a chilly one with temperatures in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Next system will arrive Sunday which will bring us some snow! This could provide us with minor accumulations and could slicken up the roads. Accumulations will be no more than one inch. Highs will top out in the upper 30s.

Next week starts off quiet with highs in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Next potent system arrives late Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will hold in the 40s Tuesday with a mix arriving late in the evening. It’ll make a transition to snow with highs in the mid 30s. As we closer to the event we’ll have a better idea of amounts! Snow chances will continue through the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.