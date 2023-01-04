Weather

Cold returns

A mild morning with temperatures falling to the upper 40s with clouds around through the morning. Temperatures will hold steady through the day with highs in the mid 40s thorugh the afternoon with some sunshine here and there. Lows tonight will get chilly with most spots in the lower 30s. Thursday will be a colder day with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll seee a weak disturbance move through the state which will generate a flurry or two through the afternoon.

Highs will remain chily through the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s.

This weekend we have a light mix both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will ermain chilly but close to the seasonal high in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We stay close to seasonal next week but dry with highs in the lower 40s through Wednesday.