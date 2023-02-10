Weather

Cool start to the weekend

A much calmer start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs today will slowly warm to the lower 40s. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s.

Highs on the Saturday will slowly warm to the lower 40s with some sunshine and clouds. Gets even better Sunday with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine!

Early next week we’ll have a a spring like feel with highs continuing to warm to the lower 50s through Tuesday. We could see 60° Wednesday with rain chances increasing Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will round out the week a bit closer to the seasonal high in the lower 40s.