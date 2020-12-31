Ice to ring in the new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a calm and cold end to the year with some sunshine, we are tracking an unsettling start to 2021 with ice accumulation possible.

New Year’s Eve night: Winter Weather Advisories are in place across a good portion of Indiana for mainly the first half of tomorrow. Central Indiana is under this advisory from 3 AM to 11 AM EST Friday morning.

Skies will build back in as we ring in the new year. We will then see our next system approaching from the south. This will bring freezing rain overnight through central and northern Indiana.

Lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

New Year’s Day: Freezing rain will continue through most of Friday morning before we change over to all rain. Freezing rain will continue into the afternoon for northern Indiana. Rain showers will continue into Friday night. Roads will be slippery, so be sure to allow extra time traveling if you’re going out.

Ice accumulations up to one to two tenths of an inch are possible.

Highs will top out in the mid 40s with warmer temperatures to the south.

Weekend: We won’t completely dry out for the weekend as there is the chance for a rain/snow mix late Saturday and early Sunday. High temperatures will continue to stay above average in the low to mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

8 Day Forecast: If you’re a fan of more mild air in the winter season, then this extended forecast is for you. Above average temperatures will continue through next. The next chance for rain showers at this time is on Wednesday with another rain/snow mix possible Thursday.