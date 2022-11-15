Weather

Light snow and rain today

A little bit of moisture around this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s to start the day. We’ll see a mixed bag of precipitation with light rain and light snow this morning. It’ll become a bit more scattered in nature this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to near 40°Not expecting much accumulation by the end of the day. The further north you go you could upwards of 2″ while Central and southern portions of the state mainly see a rain/mixed event with little to no accumulation. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 30s.

Should be a chilly day Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s with a few scattered flurries around. It’ll trend cooler through the end of the week with highs Thursday in the mid 30s with lows falling to the upper teens! Should be dry through Thursday. Friday morning temperatures will start off frigid with air temperatures in the teens and feel like temperatures in the single digits! There will also be a passing chance for a snow shower or two. Highs will top out in the mid 20s!

Slight rebound this weekend but bitterly cold as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Highs will warm to the lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lower 30s Stick around for Sunday with sunshine! Highs will remain chilly through early next week with sunshine.