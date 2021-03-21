Mild temperatures return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures of 60° make a comeback, with plentiful sunshine to open the work week.

Sunday:

High pressure continues its influence over the region, with clear skies and milder temperatures this afternoon. Expect highs to hit the lower to middle 60s today.

Sunday night:

Clear and quiet, and not quite as chilly overnight. Lows fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday:

Another beautiful day, with mostly sunny conditions and mild temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

8 day forecast:

An active pattern for the midweek. Rain and thunderstorm chances return for Tuesday, with just isolated showers possible on Wednesday. Another surge of moisture arrives Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms possible into Friday morning. A brief cool down for Thursday and Friday before 60s return for the weekend.