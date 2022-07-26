Weather

More rain chances ahead

A quiet start for most early on this morning with heavy rain chances moving mid to late morning. Showers and storms will be around for the first half of the day with shower activity diminishing during the later half of the afternoon and evening. Highs today will struggle with most spots in the mid 70s. Lows tonight will hold steady in the lower 70s.

Rain chances will stick around through the day on Wednesday with scattered rain chances and storm chances too. There is a marginal risk for severe weather from the city and points south with damaging winds being the main threat. Highs will warm to the lower 80s. Storm chances will continue through Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances will subside through the end of the week with loads of sunshine Friday! Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Cool and dry weekend with highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll continue to see temperatures remain cool through Monday then the heat returns Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.