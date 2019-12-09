Much colder for rest of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers will move out Monday night as much colder air sinks into the state.

Monday night: Showers are likely through the evening commute as temperatures slowly fall to the 40s. It will be wet, windy and colder overnight with lows in the 20s.

Tuesday: Prepare for a much colder day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures hold steady in the upper 20s to low 30s for much of the day.

Wednesday: Sunshine will return to the forecast; enjoy mostly sunny skies. Expect another cold afternoon as temperatures only warm to the low to mid 30s.

8 day forecast: The slight but gradual warming trend will continue as we head into the weekend. We’re dry for much of the workweek. Isolated showers will develop Friday afternoon. We’ll track the chance for a rain-snow mix to end the weekend. Expect cold conditions with a chance for snow next week.