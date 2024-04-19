Much cooler temperatures this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 15-20° cooler than much of this past week.

This morning:

Storms have moved out, and the cold front is pushing through the state this morning. Temperatures are already slipping into the 40s in the northern portions of the state early this morning.

Friday:

Breezy conditions for the morning hours include gusts up to around 25 to 30 mph. Those winds will diminish as we get into the afternoon. Clouds will decrease for the afternoon with cooler temperatures. He will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday night:

Clearing will continue as we had the overnight hours with quiet conditions. Overnight Lowe’s will dip down into the mid-40s.

Saturday:

Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures for the day. Highs top out into the mid-50s.

Saturday night:

Clear skies overnight will allow for a cold temperatures overnight with frosty conditions around the central and northern portions of the state. Overnight Lows will fall to the mid-30s across central Indiana.

Sunday:

Sunday looks bright but cool, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

Warmer temperatures are on the way for much of next week, returning to the 60s starting Monday. The only rain chance we have is Tuesday, with a system moving through when scattered showers and thunderstorms evolved across the state. The rest of the week looks pretty mild seasonally, so with eyes of the mid-60s through Friday of next week.

Get updates for free with our Storm Track 8 Weather App and updates 24 hours a day on our weather page.