Needed rain returns Thursday, much cooler air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some areas could receive up to 1″ of rainfall before the end of the week.

This morning:

Radar is showing a few shower entering into northwestern as well as southern Indiana. A widespread swath of rain is moving northeast into Missouri.

Temperatures are mild across the board thanks to mostly cloudy conditions overhead.

Thursday:

A cold front will swing through the state this afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible this morning, but the main event for rain arrives this afternoon and evening, with widespread rain, with a few rumbles of thunder mixed in.

Temperatures will run steady today, hovering in the mid 60s for much of the aftenroon.

Thursday night:

Scattered showers continue through late evening, but quickly move out during the overnight hours. Total rain amounts will range from as low as 0.25″to as high as 1.0″ or more.

Overnight lows fall to the mid/upper 50s.

Friday:

Skies will quickly clear for the morning hours as we sit between cold fronts. A second cold front will work through the state for the afternoon/early evening hours, sparking a few spotty showers just after dinner time.

Highs top out in the mid 60s.

Weekend:

Much cooler temperatures on tap for the weekend behind the second front. Highs won’t make it out of the 50s both days, and overnight lows early Sunday morning will likely slide into the upper 30s for many areas.

8 day forecast:

Gradual warm up on tap next week, with temperatures returning to the mid 60s through Tuesday, and back to seasonal average temperatures mid-week.