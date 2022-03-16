Weather

Perfect next 2 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and a mostly clear sky. Highs today will top out in the mid 70s with nothing but sunshine. Lows tonight will cool to the upper 40s. Another fantastic day is on the way for St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the mid 70s and sunshine galore.

The next chance for showers arrives Friday with widespread showers through the day. Highs will also cool to the lower 60s. Area of low pressure will hang around through the first half of the weekend with a few isolated showers. It will be much cooler heading into the weekend with highs cooling to the lower 50s. The cooler air will be short lived. By Sunday, highs will top out in the lower 60s.

Early next week, highs will continue to warm to the mid to upper 60s with sunshine. Highs will remain above the seasonal high with most in the lower 60s with our next chance of rain Wednesday.