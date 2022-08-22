Weather

Quiet and comfy week!

A few locations this morning waking up to some patchy fog especially north of the city. Very comfortable start with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Highs today will top out in the lower 80s with lots of sunshine during the afternoon. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 60s. We’ll continue to very comfortable and dry conditions through much of the work week with highs in the lower to mid 80s with loads of sunshine through Thursday!

Next chance of rain and storms arrives through the end of the week with highs warming to the mid to upper 80s.

That warming trend will continue through the weekend but should remain dry for now! Highs Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with rain chances returning next Monday!