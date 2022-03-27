Weather

Quiet and cool for now

Early morning flurries gave way to sunshine and a pretty nice afternoon. Now, we’re starting a slow warming trend for the time being.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear and it turns cold overnight. Lows fall into the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Quiet weather continues for the start of the new work-week. Look for lots of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will still be below normal but climb a little into the low and middle 40s.

MID-WEEK RAIN: We’ll see a strong system move through mid-week. That’ll start with scattered showers across the Hoosier state during the PM hours Tuesday. By Wednesday, we’ll see some heavy rain with storms possible. Rainfall amounts of well over an inch are likely by the time the system exits Thursday.

8DAY FORECAST: We’ll dry up for the end of the week and the weekend, but expect below average temperatures to return.