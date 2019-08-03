Quiet weekend weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weather conditions continue this weekend, with limited rain chances in the extended forecast.

Today:

High pressure remains in control over the state, keeping us clear to mostly sunny for much of the day. Temperatures should hold to near normal/slightly above normal levels this afternoon, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity should be relatively low this afternoon, making for a nice summer day.

Tonight:

Clear and quiet, with mild temperatures heading into the overnight. Lows dip to the lower to middle 60s

Sunday:

Our stretch of pleasant weather continues for the back half of the weekend. Mostly sunny to eventually partly cloudy conditions, with near normal temperatures. There is a very low chance for a shower or two to develop into the afternoon, but that should be the exception and not the rule.

Highs top out in the middle 80s

8 day forecast:

Quite start to the week, with highs holding in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. A disturbance pushing through mid week could spark showers and storms across the area Tuesday and Wednesday, but coverage may be a bit limited, and likely won’t be enough for many of us that need the rain. Another round of showers will be possible by Friday. Overall, rain chances look pretty bleak through the extended forecast.