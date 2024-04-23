Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rainfall amounts should remain below 0.5″.

This morning:



Temperatures are not quite as cold this morning, thanks to a lot of cloud cover. We’re keeping an eye out on a cold front that’s progressing just to our west, providing some showers along the Mississippi River.

Tuesday:

The cold front will move through the Midwest as we progress into the afternoon hours. There’s a lot of dry air over central Indiana as of right now, so much of the morning and early afternoon should stay dry. Better forcing should force out some light to moderate showers across the area by mid-to-late afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible, but they will likely not be widespread. Total rainfall for the event should be less than 1/2 an inch across central Indiana.

Meanwhile, high temperatures top out into the low to mid-60s across central and southern Indiana.

Tuesday night:

Rain will pull away tonight, leaving us mostly cloudy and quiet period lows dipped down to the mid-40s.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will be a quiet day, but cooler. Highs only top out into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Frost possible Wednesday night:

Skies will gradually clear Wednesday night. With a calm wind and that chilly air in place, look for some patchy areas of frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday:

Thursday will be a warmer day with mostly sunny skies. Highs top out into the low to mid-60s.

8 day forecast:

The pattern will turn active and warm as we head into the weekend. A big push of that warm air will bring moisture to the area as we head into your Friday. It looks like scattered showers and thunderstorms will return as we head into Friday and Saturday. There is a possibility of stronger storms Sunday night into Monday, along with the potential for some very heavy rain. Temperatures look to remain well above average as we head into early next week.





