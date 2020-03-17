Rain chances to increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We were greeted with a slightly warmer day with some sunshine. Changes are on the way for the upcoming days.

Tuesday night:

Clouds will build back in throughout the night. This will keep our temperatures from dropping too much. We will only dip into the low 40s.

Wednesday:

The day will start off dry, but expect rain chances to increase by the afternoon. Showers are likely with a possible isolated thunderstorm or two, and we can’t rule out a strong storm. A Marginal Risk is in place for southern Indiana for isolated damaging winds.

High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday:

An active day will be in store for us as showers and storm chances will be in play throughout most of the day. Can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm as we have a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Main threat is isolated damaging winds.

High’s will rise into the mid to upper 60s.

8 Day Forecast:

Lingering showers are possible into Friday morning with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A big temperature drop off will settle in for the weekend as high’s only reach the upper 30s to mid 40s. High’s look to once again reach the mid to upper 50s with more rain chances by next Tuesday.