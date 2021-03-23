Rain heading our way!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet and mild start to Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 50s! More clouds to start the day with increasing rain chances this afternoon. Scattered showers are possible through the rest of the day Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect to see plenty of dry time.

Lows Tuesday night will fall to the lower 50s.

On Wednesday, expect to see a stray shower chance through the afternoon with highs approaching 70­°! Most of the day will be mainly dry.

Thursday will be a soggy and unsettled day with shower and storm chances. There could also be some stronger to severe storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Marginal risk Thursday for a stronger storm. We could see some hefty rain totals with some spots around 1″ of rain. Showers will continue through Friday morning. We should salvage the afternoon with highs running cooler with most spots in the upper 50s.

Rain chances will return through this upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Early next week highs will be closer to seasonal with highs in the upper 50s.