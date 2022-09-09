Weather

Rain returns this weekend

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Should be another bright day with highs in the mid 80s with a slight up tick in humidity. It’ll be another bright day with loads of sunshine! Tonight lows will fall to the mid 60s.

Rain chances arrive Saturday afternoon with a cold front and will be isolated in nature to start. Highs will warm to the lower 80s. A better chance of rain will arrive Saturday night and through the day on Sunday. This will be associated with gulf moisture and an area of low pressure that will genrate shower and storm chances through the day. Highs will cool to the upper 70s.

Rain chances will stick around through the first few days of next week with highs remaining very cool with most spots in the lower 70s through Tuesday. Once we kick out the shower chances we start to see our number warm. We should be in the upper 70s to near 80° through mid to late week next week!