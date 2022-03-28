Weather

Rollercoaster of a week

by: Stephanie Mead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The workweek is off to a cold start this morning with some patchy frost developing. It should be a dry start with a mix of sun and clouds, resulting in a cool day with highs in the lower 40s. Tonight, lows will fall to the upper 20s. On Tuesday, highs will top out in the mid 40s with an isolated shower possible and some dry time during the afternoon.

Showers become more scattered midweek with highs continuing to warm to the lower 70s. We could see some isolated stronger-to-severe storms. Showers become isolated by the later half of the week with highs cooling to the lower 50s. By the end of the week, there could be a few flurries with highs continuing to cool to the upper 40s.

This weekend looks to be OK for right now with highs near seasonal in the mid to upper 50s and loads of sunshine.

